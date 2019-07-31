Ranveer Singh Posts Shirtless Pic. Zoya Akhtar Comments: 'Behave!'

Ranveer Singh Instagrammed this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh occupied top spot on the list of trends on Wednesday after he shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram. However, it is director Zoya Akhtar's comment on his latest post that is breaking the Internet. Ranveer, who is known for his witty captions and comments, Instagrammed the photo and wrote: "Me looking at you eating carbs like." Reacting to the picture, Zoya Akhtar pulled Ranveer Singh's leg and commented: "Behave!" with a smile emoticon. We get glimpses of Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar's friendship on many occasions. The duo have previously worked together in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) and Gully Boy (2019).

Ranveer Singh's lean body in the picture is winning hearts on the Internet as the post received over one million likes in just a few hours. Check it out:

A screenshot of Zoya Akhtar's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

Ranveer Singh's latest post got thumbs up from several celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Mrunal Thakur, Dino Morea and Tanmay Bhat. "Oh lord," commented Mrunal Thakur while Dino Morea wrote: "Sweet potato boss. Lovely. Looking full and final" Tanmay Bhatt quoted a Bhojpuri song in his comment: "Jab lagave tu lipistick, hilela saara district." Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her thoughts with a high-five emoticon.

A screenshot of Mrunal's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

A screenshot of Dino Morea's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

A screenshot of Tanmay Bhat's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

A screenshot of Jacqueline's comment on Ranveer Singh's post.

Not only celebrities but Ranveer Singh's Instafam also flooded his post with comments such as "Super hot" and "Unreal." "You just gave me a reason to eat all the carbs in the world," wrote one user on Instagram.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is prepping for his upcoming film '83, in which he will play the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev. Actress Deepika Padukone, wife of Ranveer Singh, will portray the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film.

