Ranveer Singh's Comment On Meeting Wife Deepika Padukone After A Long Trip Is Killing The Internet

Highlights Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in London Ranveer is filming '83, in which Deepika has a special appearance Ranveer and Deepika got married in November last year

Ranveer Singh, who covered the latest edition of Femina, is making the Internet fall in love with him over his loved-up comments on actress wife Deepika Padukone in the accompanying interview. A fan club shared a BTS video of Ranveer Singh's photoshoot for the cover story and on the sidelines he was asked, "What's the first thing you do when you reach home after a long trip?" Ranveer Singh replied, "I grab my wife and I kiss her." Instagram users are falling head over heels for the adorable couple. A fan wrote, "Ranveer so cute of you... God bless your chemistry," while another added, "I want to kiss him for this!"

Watch the video shared a fan club dedicated to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for six years before they got married in Italy last year in November. Deepika and Ranveer first married as per Konkani traditions and then as per Sindhi rituals in the picturesque Lake Como.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's social media PDA frequently feature in headlines as the couple are always ready for cheesy comments and captions for each other. Here are some examples:

As of now, Deepika and Ranveer are in London filming Kabir Khan's '83, in which Ranveer plays the lead role of Kapil Dev while Deepika has been roped in for a special appearance as his onscreen wife.

Back home, Deepika Padukone's first film as producer, titled Chhapaak is currently in post-production stage. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

