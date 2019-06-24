Deepika Padukone A 'Good Sindhi Bahu': Ranveer Singh Reviews Her OTT 'Patloon'

Anushka Sharma and the Internet think Ranveer Singh's comment is hilarious

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 24, 2019 21:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Deepika Padukone A 'Good Sindhi Bahu': Ranveer Singh Reviews Her OTT 'Patloon'

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "There's no such thing as too much bling," wrote Deepika
  2. "Taught her well. Whaat-ay good Sindhi Bahu," commented Ranveer
  3. Deepika shared a series of pictures on Instagram

The Ranveer-fication of Deepika Padukone's wardrobe continues. Deepika wore a pair of futuristic silver pants to a Tissot event and neither she nor husband Ranveer Singh (he called them 'patloon' in one comment) can get over them. "There's no such thing as too much bling," Deepika captioned her white tee-silver pants-silver heels outfit, brightening up Ranveer's Monday (as she did ours) and thrilling his OTT heart. "Taught her well. Whaat-ay good Sindhi "Bahu," Ranveer preened in the comments thread. The Internet thought him hilarious; Ranveer's Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka Sharma also cracked up, leaving an emoji in reply to his comment.

Take a look at Deepika's post here:

there's no such thing as too much bling!

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's Sindhi pride comment here:

lfmgcc68

Screenshot of Ranveer Singhs'c comment on Deepika's post.

Ranveer Singh was also as taken with The Dimpled One's dimples as the rest of the world. In a separate post, in which Deepika could be seen smiling, the actor wrote: "Dil le gaye dimples tere." Check out Deepika Padukone's post and Ranveer's comment here:

3ld9p3v8

Screenshot of Ranveer Singhs'c comment on Deepika's post.

Didn't that just make your Monday a little less blue? It certainly did ours.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped the schedule of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak while Ranveer Singh also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline. The couple will also be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's '83, a film on India's 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer stars as squad captain Kapil Dev and Deepika has a small role as Kapil Dev's wife Romi. It will be their first film together after their wedding last year, and fourth in total - they have already co-starred in Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastaniand "Padmaavat."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ranveer Singh Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone Sindhi BahuRanveer Singh comment on Deepika Padukone

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Viral AcharyaJharkhandLive ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsOnePlus TVMi CC9Budget 2019Tax Calculator

................................ Advertisement ................................