Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's 'Shuddh Desi' Comment Exchange On Instagram

Deepika attended Grazia Millennial Awards in Ashi Studio couture. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Ranveer Singh won't miss a chance to comment on Deepika's posts Ranveer is currently filming '83 in London Deepika Padukone attended an award show in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on separate continents for now - Ranveer in filming '83 in London while Deepika attended an award show on Wednesday night - but their Insta connect is as good as ever. The 33-year-old actress shared a picture of her look for the aforementioned award show, which prompted a comment from Ranveer Singh (he never misses an opportunity). Deepika Padukoen captioned the post in Hindi giving credits to Ashi Studio for her outfit and Ranveer Singh wrote, "Shuddh desi caption," to which Deepika replied: "More like shuddh desi dil." These two!

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post:

And here's a screenshot of the comments thread:

Dressed in the OTT Ashi Studio couture, Deepika Padukone attended the Grazia Millennial Awards on Wednesday night with a handful of her Bollywood colleagues including Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone's sartorial fashion choices frequently find a spot in the 'best dressed' list of fashion police. Here are some more pictures of Deepika Padukone from the Grazia event:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently completed filming Chhapaak with director Meghna Gulzar. Deepika is also the producer of the film, which is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who went on to protest against the free sale of acid. Deepika plays an acid attack survivor Malti in the movie, which also stars Vikrant Massey. Chhapaak is slated for January 2020 release.

Deepika Padukone also has a small role in Ranveer Singh's work-in-progress '83, which is directed by Kabir Khan.