'When Ranveer Singh Teaches Deepika Padukone About Fashion': Internet On Actress' Neon Outfit

Deepika Padukone photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika Padukone's latest appearance at the airport - dressed in neon green outfit by Off-White - sent the Internet into a meltdown. A section of the internet applauded the actress' fashion game, which many said was inspired by her actor husband Ranveer Singh, who is known for his eccentric fashion choices. Instagram users posted jestful comments about Deepika's latest choice of outfit on pictures posted by photographers on their respective Instagram pages. "Ranveer is with her neon spirit" wrote a fan while another added: "When Ranveer teaches her about fashion #justkidding." An Instagram user also wrote: "Now I believe that she's Mrs Ranveer."

Deepika Padukone, whose fashion game was on point at the Cannes Film Festival and at the Met Gala, clearly knows who to sweep the Internet off its feet. Here are some of Deepika Padukone's recent fabulous fashion choices.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped Chhapaak, in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film is in post-production stage and it is expected to open in cinemas on January 10, 2020. The film is inspired by the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who fought against the unauthorised sale of acid after she survived an acid attack.

Deepika Padukone has reportedly also given her nod to star in cameo in Ranveer Singh's work-in-progress film '83. Deepika will soon travel to London where the film is being made. She will feature as Kapil Dev's wife while Ranveer plays the cricketer, who led cricket World Cup-winning team in 1983.