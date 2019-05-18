Cannes 2019: The Internet Debates Over Deepika Padukone's Lime Outfit

Deepika Padukone looked dramatic. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone surprised her fans with her dramatic outfit on the second day of Cannes Film Festival and how. The actress, who has quite a bit of a reputation for playing it safe on the red carpet, ditched her obvious choices and made a dramatic statement in a lime green ruffled outfit, from the studios of Giambattista Valli. The 33-year-old actress accentuated her look with a soft pink turban with a protruding rose. Deepika steered cleared from any form of jewelry and she let her accessories do the talking. Interestingly, Deepika's look received mixed reactions on social media. A section of the Internet trolled the actress for her choice of clothes. An Instagram user compared Deepika to a Pokemon character and wrote: "Did you just evolve into a Bulbasaur." From calling the actress a loofah, to a cabbage, the comments section saw some weird comparisons. Another Instagram user thought that the actress' style was inspired by her husband Ranveer Singh. "Ranveer ka rang chadh gaya... Lol," read a comment.

However, many fans loved Deepika's futuristic look. "Now this is called a look," commented a fan. "Gorgeous girl," wrote another fan of the actress. Deepika's posts were flooded with heart emojis by several fans.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's look here:

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone kept her Instafam engaged by sharing picture of her different looks. From jumpsuits to floral maxis, to sheer shirts and tulle dresses, Deepika's Cannes special wardrobe had it all. Check out the different looks of Deepika Padukone here:

Deepika Padukone made a grand appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. She was dressed in a cream gown by Peter Dundas, finished with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow. Deepika styled her hair in a sleek ponytail. She looked dramatic in kohl-rimmed eyes and bronzed cheeks. Take a look at Deepika's look here:

Deepika Padukone represents the Cosmetics giant L'Oreal. Besides Deepika, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra also made appearances at the film festival on Thursday and Friday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also be attending the Film Festival soon.

