Cannes 2019 - 'Surf Excel Vibes': Only Arjun Kapoor Can Do This To Priyanka Chopra

Even Priyanka Chopra's airport look for Cannes was in all-white

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 17, 2019 12:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cannes 2019 - 'Surf Excel Vibes': Only Arjun Kapoor Can Do This To Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared this on Instagram (courtesy: priyankachopra)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Priyanka was spotted wearing white at Cannes event
  2. She shared pictures of her look on Instagram
  3. "Surf Excel vibes," wrote Arjun Kapoor

Only Arjun Kapoor can do this. Priyanka Chopra, currently attending the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, whitewashed the French Riviera on Thursday as she attended the screening of 5B. The 36-year-old actress did a customary check-in from Cannes just when Arjun Kapoor was thinking out loud on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra's Gunday co-star thought her all-white outfit was giving off "major Surf Excel vibes". ROFL. Priyanka Chopra wore a corset dress with a pleated skirt bottom paired with a chocker cape from the studios of Honayda. Her diamond drop earrings and heavy-on-highlighter make-up ensured that her all-white look remained spotless - the only dab of colour added Priyanka sported was brown lip-colour.

Take a look at Priyanka's post and Arjun's comment here:

@red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

34cqmf0o

Well, Arjun Kapoor may have a hilarious take on Priyanka's sartorial picks but others such as Priyanka's Isn't It Romantic? co-star Rebel Wilson and Paris Hilton did not miss the fashion point Priyanka was making.

g57kusu8

Interestingly, this was Priyanka Chopra in stark white for the second time within a span of just a few hours. Earlier in the day, she landed in the French Riviera in a shirt-pant-blazer combo - all in white, even the huge tote she was carrying.

For her red carpet debut in Cannes, Priyanka Chopra picked out a shimmery Roberto Cavali gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with Chopard earrings and dramatic eye make-up.

Cannes 2019 @red #5BFilm

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Met Gala, doing "Camp" fashion like never before. Joining her on the red carpet was Nick Jonas, who is currently busy commenting on Priyanka's posts from Cannes.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

cannes 2019priyanka chopra

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsRajiv KumarDonald TrumpPragya ThakurNalin Kumar KateelRahul GandhiSmriti IraniElections 2019Live NewsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableElection NewsCricket World CupAsus Zenfone 6Redmi Note 7sOnePlus 7 ProHypertension Day

................................ Advertisement ................................