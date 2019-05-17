Cannes 2019 - 'Surf Excel Vibes': Only Arjun Kapoor Can Do This To Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shared this on Instagram (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka was spotted wearing white at Cannes event She shared pictures of her look on Instagram "Surf Excel vibes," wrote Arjun Kapoor

Only Arjun Kapoor can do this. Priyanka Chopra, currently attending the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival, whitewashed the French Riviera on Thursday as she attended the screening of 5B. The 36-year-old actress did a customary check-in from Cannes just when Arjun Kapoor was thinking out loud on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra's Gunday co-star thought her all-white outfit was giving off "major Surf Excel vibes". ROFL. Priyanka Chopra wore a corset dress with a pleated skirt bottom paired with a chocker cape from the studios of Honayda. Her diamond drop earrings and heavy-on-highlighter make-up ensured that her all-white look remained spotless - the only dab of colour added Priyanka sported was brown lip-colour.

Take a look at Priyanka's post and Arjun's comment here:

Well, Arjun Kapoor may have a hilarious take on Priyanka's sartorial picks but others such as Priyanka's Isn't It Romantic? co-star Rebel Wilson and Paris Hilton did not miss the fashion point Priyanka was making.

Interestingly, this was Priyanka Chopra in stark white for the second time within a span of just a few hours. Earlier in the day, she landed in the French Riviera in a shirt-pant-blazer combo - all in white, even the huge tote she was carrying.

For her red carpet debut in Cannes, Priyanka Chopra picked out a shimmery Roberto Cavali gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with Chopard earrings and dramatic eye make-up.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Met Gala, doing "Camp" fashion like never before. Joining her on the red carpet was Nick Jonas, who is currently busy commenting on Priyanka's posts from Cannes.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.