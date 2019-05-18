Cannes Done, Deepika Padukone Bids Adieu To The French Riviera In Style

Deepika Padukone photographed at the Nice airport. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After making strikingly impressive appearances at this year's Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone checked out of the French Riviera on Saturday. Deepika has quite a bit of reputation for acing the airport looks and her latest look is not an exception. Deepika's sartorial motto for the day was all clear - mix and match. Deepika topped a pair of leather pants with a casual t-shirt and she threw over a denim overcoat. Deepika's look got an extra edge with black boots and a pair of matching sunglasses. She accessorised her look with a black tote bag. The actress' outfit was a perfect amalgamation of street fashion blended with athleisure. Pictures of Deepika at the Nice airport were shared by several fan clubs dedicated to the actress. Take a look at Deepika Padukone's look here:

On Friday, Deepika made her second red carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a dramatic outfit. She picked a lime green Giambattista Valli dress made of yards of gauzy fabric. She accentuated her look with a bow at the neck and wore a pink turban of sorts.

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

During her stay at Cannes, Deepika changed her outfits in quick succession. Her Cannes special wardrobe veered from a striped pantsuit, a black and neon green dress to a white lace shirt and pants, and a floral maxi dress. Here's a compilation of all of all the looks that Deepika donned during her stay at the French Riviera.

Deepika Padukone, who represented the cosmetic brand L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival, made her first red carpet appearance on Thursday. She was dressed in a cream gown by Peter Dundas, finished with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow. The actress styled her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Deepika Padukone photographed at the Cannes red carpet.

This was Deepika Padukone's third year at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika's fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be arriving at the film festival soon.

