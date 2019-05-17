Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone In Lime Green And A Turban. Who Knew?

Deepika Padukone looked dramatic. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone's Cannes red carpet OOTD on Friday was also her most unexpected look ever. Swathed in a gauzy lime green Giambattista Valli gown, her hair done up in a pink turban, Deepika looked like a whole other person. The 33-year-old actress is known for playing it safe, bordering on boring, on the red carpet; in fact, she is regularly criticised for sticking to a certain hairstyle and for not dressing or dressing only half-heartedly to themes. So while we are sure the Internet will go to town on her somewhat outre dress (comments are already comparing it to a cabbage), Deepika made a resounding statement simply by straying so far out of her comfort zone. Check out Deepika Padukone's second red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival here:

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's look here:

Earlier in the day, Deepika Padukone hit us with four different daytime looks in rapid succession - she began in a striped LOEWE pantsuit, changed into an edgy black and neon tulle dress by Off White, then into a white lace shirt and white pants by Philosophy, and ended in a floral Erdem dress. Husband Ranveer Singh's favourite look seemed to be the first pantsuit, commenting 'Bawse' and 'killing it, haan' on Deepika's post. See Deepika's outfits here:

Deepika Padukone opened her Cannes account very stylishly on Thursday night by walking the red carpet in a cream Peter Dundas dress embellished with an exaggerated brown bow.

Deepika is representing beauty brand L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival for the third year in a row. She is expected to walk the red carpet again on Saturday. Deepika's fellow L'Oreal faces Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor will take over from her after.

Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut also made their presence felt on Thursday evening - this is Priyanka's first time at Cannes and Kangana's second. TV star Hina Khan walked the red carpet a day earlier. Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also be making appearances soon.

