Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's Close-Up Wasn't Close Enough For Ranveer Singh

Reading Ranveer Singh's comments on wife Deepika Padukone's posts is always entertaining which is why we always check back on her Instagram to check out his reactions. We struck gold in one photo, a close shot, of Deepika in the cream and brown Peter Dundas gown she wore on the Cannes red carpet last night. 'Close up toh banta hai,' Deepika captioned the post - but it wasn't close enough for husband. 'Aur paas,' responded Ranveer hilariously. We might have to agree with him - 'aur paas' wouldn't hurt. Deepika, we're expecting a real close-up of your next look. Here's Deepika Padukone's post:

And here's Ranveer Singh's comment:

Ranveer Singh commented 'Aur paas...' on Deepika's 'close-up' photo

That wasn't the only comment Ranveer Singh left on Deepika Padukone's other photos from the Cannes Film Festival. On other posts, he wrote 'BABY,' 'More like Ta-Ta-Ta-Daaaaa-TA-DAAAAAAAAAA' and 'Elegance ki moorat.'

Ranveer Singh's comment on Deepika Padukone's other photos from Cannes

Ranveer Singh called Deepika Padukone 'Elegence ki moorat'

Meanwhile, take a look at Deepika Padukone's gorgeous photos from the Cannes red carpet.

Ranveer Singh frequently leaves romantic and funny comments on Deepika Padukone's social media posts and vice-versa. Recently, the actor admired Deepika Padukone's 'Camp Barbie' look from Met Gala 2019 and wrote on her post: "Come on Barbie, let's go party" alluding to the hit retro track Barbie Girl by Aqua. On Deepika's other photos from the sidelines of the Met Gala, Ranveer Singh commented 'Queen' and 'Unreal.'

Deepika Padukone landed in Cannes on Thursday wearing jeans and a white shirt finished with an oversized denim jacket. She styled it with red heels and a blue tote. Deepika will walk the red carpet on Friday as well as Saturday and we are excited to see what she has next in her Cannes wardrobe.

