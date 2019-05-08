Ranveer Singh Said What Everyone Was Thinking About Deepika Padukone's Met Gala Dress

Deepika Padukone in Zac Posen gown on the sidelines of Met Gala. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Barbie Girl by Aqua. On other posts, he wrote "Queen" and "Unreal." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh frequently find a spot on the list of trends by setting couple goals, especially Ranveer, whose cute comments on Deepika's social media posts leave us all flushed. The actor posted several adorable comments on his wife's Instagram posts from the sidelines of the Met Gala 2019 which was held in New York City. In her floor sweeping pink Zac Posen gown, Deepika definitely took our breath away and we can say that Ranveer Singh is no exception. On Deepika Padukone's 'Camp Barbie' look, Ranveer wrote, "Come on Barbie, let's go party" alluding to the hit retro trackby Aqua. On other posts, he wrote "Queen" and "Unreal."

Here are all the comments Ranveer Singh posted:

Here's Deepika Padukone's 'Camp Barbie' look from the Met Gala 2019:

At the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone styled her bouffant hairdo with a metallic headband finished out with a retro-goth look with oxblood lip colour.

Ranveer Singh leaves comments on Deepika Padukone's posts frequently and sometimes Deepika returns the favour. The actor, who even accompanied Deepika to the launch of her wax statue in Madame Tussauds, posted a cute comment on her photo from there. "DP 2.0! Original is with me," Ranveer had said to which Deepika replied: "Now you know where to go when you miss me too much." Pretty romantic!

In an interview to Grazia magazine, Ranveer Singh described commenting on each other's social media posts as a "viciously sexy cycle." He said: "Sometimes I put pictures on Instagram and my wife makes some thirsty comments and then I read the comments and then I get thirsty. It's a viciously sexy cycle."

