Ranveer Singh Reveals Story Behind Instagram Exchanges With Wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport

Highlights Ranveer and Deepika married in January this year Ranveer said he and Deepika commenting on pics is a "vicious circle" We often spot Deepika and Ranveer's comments on each other's pics

Every so often we spot Ranveer Singh's quirky comments on Deepika Padukone's Instagram posts and it's not just him but Deepika Padukone also leaves proof of her hovering over Ranveer's Instagram. In an interview with Grazia, Ranveer Singh spilled the beans on what exactly happens that these two can't tread off each other's social media posts and described it as a "viscously sexy cycle." LOL. "Sometimes I put pictures on Instagram and my wife makes some thirsty comments and then I read the comments and then I get thirsty. It's a viscously sexy cycle," Ranveer says in a viral video from the Grazia interview. Ranveer features on the cover of Grazia India's March issue.

Talking about how he deals with fans' reactions to his photos, Ranveer added: "On Twitter, there are anonymous handles, created specifically to tweet dirty things to me. They are mildly embarrassing but also mildly flattering. I don't know what to think of them at time."

Videos of Ranveer Singh's ROFL responses in the Grazia interview has been shared by fan clubs on social media. For his response to the "thirstiest comment" he's received so far, skip to the last video in the carousel.

Ranveer and Deepika had a big fat wedding in Italy's Lake Como in January this year and have been inseparable since then. Ranveer accompanied Deepika to the launch of her wax statue in Madame Tussauds, pictures from where made for some very interesting Instagram conversation between these two. Take a look here.

Ranveer and Deepika's Instagram exchange (courtesy Instagram)

Deepika's comment on Ranveer's cover photo for Grazia had us going aww.

Screenshot of Deepika's comment

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently trended a great deal for their matargashti at the Zee Cine Awards. They took pheras on stage and exchanged flying kisses. On the work front, Deepika Padukone is about to begin work on Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak while Ranveer has '83 and Takht in the pipeline.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.