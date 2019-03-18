Deepika Padukone Has This Solution For When Ranveer Singh Misses Her 'Too Much'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Madame Tussauds London (courtesy ranveersingh)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had an Instagram exchange over the actress' Madame Tussauds' wax statue. Ranveer had Instagrammed a photo from Madame Tussauds London, featuring both the original Deepika and the one in wax, and captioned it: "DP 2.0. Original toh mere paas hai." LOL. The 33-year-old actress had the perfect response to that and told her husband that she has an idea for when Ranveer misses her a bit too much. "Now you know where to go when you miss me too much!" wrote Deepika and sent out kisses to Ranveer on Instagram. Deepika unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds London last week and was also accompanied by Deepika's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and Ranveer's parents Jagjit Singh and Anju Bhavnani also attended the unveiling.

Take a look at Ranveer's post and Deepika's comment here:

Ranveer and Deepika's Instagram exchange (courtesy Instagram)

Even at the launch event, Deepika had suggested that when in London, Ranveer can always drop by to meet "DP 2.0" at Madame Tussauds. The launch event in London was also a pretty happening one, courtesy Ranveer Singh, who was clearly smitten by the wax figurine and wanted to take it home. In videos shared by fan-clubs, Ranveer can be heard saying: "Can I take her home?" to which Deepika said: "Now when you're here shooting for '83 and miss me, come here."

Deepika Padukone's wax statue was created based on her look for the IIFA Awards 2016 when she wore a Sabyasachi ensemble on the red carpet. The actress filled up her Instagram with these photos from Madame Tussauds London.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is yet to begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, in which she plays acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She also reportedly has a cameo in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83, directed by Kabir Khan.

