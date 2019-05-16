Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone, Dreamy In Denim, Checks Into The French Riviera

Fan clubs shared Deepika's pics from Nice airport. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone landed in Cannes on Thursday morning (late afternoon in India) and painted the town denim blue. The actress, making her third appearance at the film festival as a L'Oreal ambassador, shared a video on her Instagram documenting her flight, walking through the arrivals lounge at Nice airport and getting into a waiting car. "Don't have much time," the actress revealed, saying she will be going straight into hair and makeup once she gets to her hotel. Deepika's travel outfit - a white shirt and jeans topped with an oversized denim jacket. Deepika added a splash of colour to her look with blood red stilettos and accessorized with a blue tote and a pair of retro square shades. Deepika Padukone is expected to walk the red carpet at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival tonight and we are super excited about what she's going to wear.

Take a look at how Deepika Padukone is making the French Riviera look brighter.

Deepika has, if you recall, already made denim a thing at Cannes. She wore jeans and a white tank as one of her daytime looks last year. Simple and chic - what could be more French?

Deepika Padukone has had a busy few days. She was in New York a couple of weeks ago to attend the Met Gala and appears to have stayed on there for a few days, using the opportunity to catch up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor who have been in the Big Apple for several months now because of medical treatment for Mr Kapoor. Here's what Deepika did in New York:

Deepika appears to have flown to Nice via London or perhaps made a stopover there - you can just about make out London and Heathrow on the boarding pass she posted a picture of today:

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone polled her Instafam on whether or not she should wear red on the red carpet. The consensus was yes - 69% of her fans voted in favour of a red dress while 31% voted against. Now, we are looking forward to see whether Deepika takes her fans' advice or springs a surprise.

Here's a screenshot of Deepika Padukone's Instagram story:

A screenshot of Deepika's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone wore a showstopping pink Ashi Studio gown last year at Cannes. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

This year, Deepika Padukone will be the first of three Indian ambassadors for L'Oreal on the red carpet - she will precede Cannes veterans Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty will also walk the red carpet this year. TV star Hina Khan made her red carpet debut on the second day of Cannes.

