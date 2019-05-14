Deepika Padukone's ROFL Adventures In The Gym. Cannes, Here She Comes

Deepika Padukone shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Celebrities frequently set fitness goals for fans by sharing snippets of their tedious workout routines on social media but Deepika Padukone made an exception this time. On "Tired Tuesday," Deepika Padukone shared a set of pictures from her workout and jestingly captioned one of them: "I did a push up today... Well, actually I fell down! But I had to use my arms to get back up so... you know, close enough!" LOL. Deepika Padukone looked exhausted but happy with the day's work in the pictures. The 33-year-old actress is currently in New York and she is expected to take off for Cannes in a couple of days but more on that later.

Here are photos from Deepika Padukone's workout diaries:

Deepika Padukone, like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, will attend the film festival as a L'Oreal ambassador. This will be Deepika's third year at Cannes as a L'Oreal family member while she walked the red carpet at the French Riviera in 2010 for the first time as the brand ambassador of Chivas Regal.

Meanwhile, when in New York, Deepika Padukone caught up with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor, who is living in the US since September 2018, was recently declared cancer-free after exhaustive treatment. Neetu and Rishi Kapoor also gifted Deepika a bracelet, a picture of which she shared on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone is currently working on Chhapaak with director Meghna Gulzar. Deepika also reportedly has a cameo in her actor husband Ranveer Singh's upcoming film '83.

