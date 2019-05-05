Ahead Of Met Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone Jets Off To New York In Basic-Chic Denim Jumpsuit. Wow

Deepika Padukone at Mumbai Airport

MET Gala is right around the corner, for which everyone is eagerly waiting. And here's an update about the upcoming fashion gala, courtesy Deepika Padukone. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a denim jumpsuit while she was leaving for New York, where the MET gala is about to take place. Deepika's jumpsuit reportedly comes with a price tag of Rs 17,000 and fans are going crazy over her airport look, making it trend on the Internet. Hours after Deepika was spotted at the airport, Shaleena Nathani, who is Deepika's personal stylist, had posted a story on her Instagram, where she mentioned about being in Manhattan, New York. This gives us a hint that Deepika Padukone is in the Big Apple for the MET Gala, which is on May 6 in the US (which is Tuesday morning in India).

Deepika Padukone is already giving us serious MET Gala vibes, even before reaching there with her airport look.

Take a look at the pictures of Deepika Padukone in her trending denim jumpsuit look:

Here's what Shaleena Nathani posted on her Instagram story:

Designer Prabal Gurung, who had styled Deepika Padukone last year for MET Gala, posted a throwback picture few days ago, in which he wrote: "It's that time of the month," and then he hashtagged the post writing "MET Gala." This could also be a hint that Prabal Gurung might be designing for Deepika Padukone's MET Gala outfit this year as well because in the picture he shared, the actress was also present. Also, recently he shared another throwback video of Deepika Padukone with Diana Kruger, Natasha Poonawalla and others mentioned about it being from last year's MET Gala.

Deepika Padukone made her MET Gala debut in the year 2017 - the same year she had made her Hollywood debut with the film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, opposite to Vin Diesel. Deepika's MET Gala red carpet debut was in a backless satin Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

On the work front, the actress is currently filming for Chhapaak, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will be releasing next year.

