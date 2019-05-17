Deepika Padukone, Busy With Cannes Duties, Did Not Miss Sister Anisha's Tweet

Deepika and Anisha Padukone are adorable

Deepika Padukone, busy in the French Riviera, did not miss her sister Anisha Paduone's tweet on Cannes. Just the day Deepika landed in Cannes, Anisha tweeted about something we've all been through. "It's that time of the year when I Google how to pronounce Cannes," she wrote and big sister Deepika volunteered to help her out. "Come with me, smallie... I'll teach you," read Deepika's response tweet. Aww. Deepika Padukone checked into the French town on Thursday and was spotted making a splash on the red carpet within hours. This is Deepika Padukone's third year in Cannes as a L'Oreal ambassador.

Read Deepika and Anisha Padukone's Twitter exchange here:

It's that time of the year when I google how to pronounce #Cannes@Festival_Cannes#CannesFilmFestival2019 — Anisha Padukone (@anishapadukone) May 16, 2019

Anisha Padukone, who otherwise maintains low-key social media profiles, resurfaces every now and then to post about Deepika and Ranveer Singh. Anisha's post on Deepika's Madame Tussauds wax statue was pure laughter therapy. "As if one of her was not enough... Double trouble," she Instagrammed.

Anisha also adorably starred in Deepika Padukone's "snuggles and cuddles" photo, also featuring Ranveer Singh. That's what Anisha's "Sunday club" looked like, she wrote in the comments.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone's first day in Cannes began with denim wardrobe picks and ended with a Peter Dundas gown, designed with a giant chocolate brown bow. When in Cannes, Deepika not only remembered her sister Anisha but also her mom Ujjala Padukone as the actress rounded off the day with a post that said: "Before mom yells at me for not getting enough rest... Zzz... Zzz... Zzz."

On her Day 2 in Cannes, Deepika Padukone is already taking the French Riviera by storm!

