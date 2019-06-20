Seen Ananya Panday's Epic Selfie With Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar And Other Stars?

Ananya Panday shared this star-studded selfie. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

We have a treat for all the Bollywood lovers. TBH it's a treat from Ananya Panday. In case you still haven't figured out what we are talking about, we are referring to her Instagram story, which is loaded with Bollywood stars. Ananya, who attended the Grazia Millennial Awards in Mumbai last evening, shared a selfie featuring Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shibani Dandekar and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who were also present at the event. That's not it, the picture also features supermodel Diva Dhawan and stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi. The star-studded picture is going insanely viral and it has been shared by several fan clubs on Instagram.

"What a fun night," is how Ananya Panday described the picture and we believe her. Afterall, it's not every day that we get to see so many stars in a single frame. Take a look at the picture shared by Ananya Panday here, you can thank us later.

Screenshot of Ananya Panday's Instagram story.

Ananya Panday gave her fans a closer look at her outfit for the evening through her Instagram post. Ananya opted for an off-shoulder grey and black Galia Lahav dress with a billowing silhouette. She added a pop of colour to her look with a pair of orange footwear. Take a look at her post here:

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. Ananya will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.