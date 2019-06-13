Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Made Karan Johar's House-Party A Night To Remember

Ananya, Katrina,Janhvi spotted arriving at KJo's house party

Highlights Katrina partied with Janhvi, Tara, Ananya and others Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal were also spotted at the party Sonakshi, Kriti, Kiara, Huma were also there

Trust Karan Johar to host some of the best house parties in Maximum City and Wednesday was one such day at his residence. The party guest-list included celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, Rana Daggubati and others. Katrina Kaif, whose film Bharat is running in theatres, sliced out time from her busy schedule for a mid-week party. Dressed in monochrome, Katrina smiled as the popping flashbulbs followed her car. Janhvi Kapoor, who was launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was also on the party guest list. She waved at the paps on her way to the party.

Guests at Karan Johar's house party

Students Of The Year 2 co-stars Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday love to party and wouldn't have missed this one for the world. Both Tara and Ananya marked their Bollywood debuts with Student Of The Year 2, which was also produced by Karan Johar's production house. Kiara Advani, who featured in the Karan Johar-directed film in the Lust Stories anthology, was already in the party mood!

Guests at Karan Johar's house party

Actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Huma Qureshi also partied with Karan Johar on Wednesday.

Guests at Karan Johar's house party

Meanwhile, the couples' corner was well represented by Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi and also by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Couple entries at Karan Johar's house party

The guest-list doesn't end here. Karan Johar's house party was also made a night to remember by the likes of Vicky Kaushal (with whom KJO worked in Lust Stories), Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khattar (featured in KJo produced Dhadak), Aditya Roy Kapur (starred in KJo-produced Kalank), Rana Daggubati (KJo distributed the Hindi version of Baahubali) and Sidharth Malhotra, who was launched by KJo in 2012.

The men's corner was well represented at the party

On the work front, Karan Johar will be directing the multi-starrer film Takht and is currently producing films such as Good News, Drive and Brahmastra.