Tara Sutaria Says She 'Expected Criticism' After Student Of The Year 2

Tara Sutaria was a Disney India star before she debuted in Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2, which released last month. The 23-year-old actress told Mumbai Mirror in an interview that was prepared for criticism after the film's release but there was "no pressure" from the team. "I've been in this line of work for a long time, so I'm used to criticism. In this case, there was no pressure from the production house but people had expectations given the film's franchise status and the first part's success. Ever since the film was announced, we'd been subjected to trolling and memes, so we were expecting some criticism. But it's part of the process," Tara Sutaria said.

Before her stint with Disney (from 2010 to 2013), Tara Sutaria gained popularity as a singer. Tara is a trained singer and she has performed with artistes such as Louiz Banks and Mikey McCleary.

As of now, Tara is looking forward to her upcoming Bollywood projects Marjaavaan and the remake of RX 100. In Marjaavaan, she co-stars with Ritesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri. RX 100 remake is the debut project of Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan.

"My role in Marjaavaan is something no one else is doing right now. I didn't expect to do my second and third film in the same year. It's great to be busy. I finished promoting SOTY 2 and I got into the RX 100 remake. We've shot a bit of the promotional material. Now we're busy with readings and will go on floors in the next month or two," said Tara Sutaria.