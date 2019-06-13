Salman Khan Screened Bharat For Families Who Went Through Partition

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with the partition families

A special screening of Bharat was hosted for the families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition, says superstar Salman Khan. Salman shared a photograph of himself on Twitter along with a couple of senior citizens aged between 75-80 years-old and their family members. He captioned it: "Special screening of Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition."

Here is what Salman Khan shared:

Special screening of #Bharat for the real families who experienced the events of 1947 and the partition. Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real #Bharat families pic.twitter.com/sThayWsMZr — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

The screening of the film, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was organised here on Wednesday. It was held via the 1947 Partition Archive organisation. According to a source, the screening featured seven families who had returned to India separately and reunited over a period of time.

The Dabangg star added: "Honoured to meet all of them! Salute to the real 'Bharat' families."

Bharat is an adaptation of the South Korean filmAn Ode To My Father. The story begins from 1947 and traces the life of its protagonist across various phases of life. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also features actresses Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani.

The film surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself.