Bharat Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Film Earns Over 172 Crore

Bharat, which features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is unstoppable and continues to attract cine-goers on the ninth day also. The film earned a total of Rs 5.25 crore on Thursday, pushing the overall collection so far to Rs 172.50 crore, stated a report on Box Office India. Bharat, which has been consistent in its earnings after it released on Eid, is now Salman's biggest Eid opener as well as his biggest opening film ever. The film's success can be measured with its opening day collection, in which it recorded an impressive score of Rs 42.30 crore.

In his analysis of Bharat's opening day performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bharat hits the ball out of the park on day 1... Emerges Salman's biggest Eid opener, surpassing day 1 business of Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore). Emerges Salman's biggest opener film ever, surpassing day 1 business of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore).

Previously, Salman, who is enjoying the film's success right now, even expressed gratitude towards his fans on social media for making Bharat his "biggest opener ever". "Big thank you sabko for giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited everyone stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind," he had tweeted.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. It is a period drama film.