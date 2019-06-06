Bharat Box Office Collection Day 1: Salman Khan's Biggest Eid Blockbuster Ever

Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film soared to the top of 2019's list of highest-opening Hindi movies.

Entertainment | Updated: June 06, 2019 13:12 IST
Bharat Box Office: Salman, Katrina in a still


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. On opening day, 'Bharat' made a score of Rs 42.30 crore
  2. This marks Salman's highest opener ever
  3. 'Bharat' is also Salman's highest Eid opener

Salman Khan. Enough said. The charisma of the 53-year-superstar was witnessed once again on Eid this year when Bharat opened across 4,700 screens in India and recorded an impressive score of Rs 42.30 crore - Salman Khan's biggest Eid blockbuster and his highest opening day collection ever. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared an analysis of Bharat's opening day performance, wrote: "Salmania grips the nation... Bharat storms the BO... Proves *yet again* Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... Bharat opens much bigger than Salman-Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai [Rs 34.10 cr] and Sultan [Rs 36.54 cr]... Wed Rs 42.30 cr. India biz." Bharat also battled the India-South Africa World Cup match on Eid and emerged victorious.

Bharat clearly checked off more than one box on the box office report card and in doing so, it pushed Salman's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, with a Rs 40 crore Day 1 collection, to the second spot on the list of his highest-scoring opening day movies - "Emerges Salman's biggest opener ever, surpassing *Day 1* biz of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," tweeted Mr Adarsh. And like we said, Bharat defeated Sultan to be "Salman's biggest Eid opener, surpassing *Day 1* biz of Sultan [Rs 36.54 cr]."

Meanwhile, an elated Salman Khan tweeted this and shared about his "proudest" moment from the film's screening:

Mr Adarsh also attached a list of Salman Khan's Eid releases with his evaluation for Bharat - films such as Sultan, Race 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Bodyguard rank below Bharat.

Bharat has also topped 2019's list of highest-opening day movies with Kalank, Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, making up the rest of the list.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. The movie opened to middling reviews on Wednesday.

