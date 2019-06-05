Bharat Movie Review: Crowd-Pleaser For Salman Khan Fans Seeking Recompense For Tubelight

Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan in a film still. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

Rating: 2 Stars (out of 5)

A purported epic about a man and a nation, Bharat, riding on the shoulders of an ageing superstar who goes from 17 to 70 in the course of the 167-minute drama, promises a great deal. But what it delivers is way short of the bar it sets for itself. Despite stray moments that are mildly interesting, especially the final passages, much of the potential of the ambitious storyline remains unrealized.

Bharat is marred by patchy writing, questionable period details, costumes that look completely out of place, and a somnolent pace aggravated by writer-director Ali Abbas Zafar's tendency to drag out scenes to snapping point.

Bharat Movie Review:

The plot hinges on a vow that an eight-year-old boy makes to his father when a major crisis strikes the family amid cataclysmic events that shake the subcontinent. Taking upon himself the onus of keeping his mother and siblings safe through thick and thin, the hero surmounts a series of challenges posed by socio-political upheavals, economic distress, national strife and personal emergencies. Bharat the man comes out with flying colours, but Bharat the film flounders because its laboured attempts to blend real events with fictional flights of fancy do not yield the desired results.

Bharat Movie Review:

Salman Khan displays greater than usual degree of restraint but spares no effort to propel the film out of its dull monotony. He receives considerable support from a cast of actors, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover included, who know exactly what they are supposed to do in a film driven more by star power than by genuine flashes of inspiration. Actors like Kumud Mishra and Shashank Arora are, however, grossly underutilised. Bharat is a film in which everything is so pat and predictable that nothing that it packs into its core can catch the audience by surprise. But it could be diverting enough for those that are comfortable with the familiarity of the construct - Bharat is an adaptation of the 2014 Korean drama, Ode To My Father, which premiered in the Berlin Film Festival - to pass muster as a story of an ordinary man standing up to extraordinary challenges in order not to let his absent father down.

The actor-director firm of Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar has two smash hits in their kitty - Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat, their third collaboration, is probably more ambitious than the first two outings in so much as the demands it makes on Salman the actor while drawing strength principally from Salman the star. In the end, it doesn't matter who wins - the actor or the star - Bharat is a full-on crowd-pleaser for the massive fan base out there seeking recompense for the Tubelight and Race 3 reverses. But for the rest, Bharat is a ponderous trudge.

(This is a short review. Please check back soon for the full version)