Bharat Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Film Is 'Steady,' Makes Over Rs 167 Crore

Highlights 'Bharat' made Rs 8.30 crore on Tuesday 'Bharat' is expected to cross Rs 175 crore on Wednesday 'Bharat' is Salman Khan's biggest opening film ever

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's new release Bharat scored a sum of Rs 8.30 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total to an impressive Rs 167.60 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bharat's ticket sales witnessed a sharp dip as it entered the week on Monday but the film has been more or less consistent on the two weekdays - Rs 9.20 crore on Monday and over Rs 8 crore on Tuesday. Bharat is also expected to soar past Rs 175 crore with its Wednesday collections. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross Rs 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: Rs 167.60 cr. India biz."

#Bharat is steady on Day 7... Should cross Rs 175 cr today [Day 8]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: Rs 167.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019

Bharat was Salman Khan's Eid offering this year and had a blockbuster holiday opening last Wednesday, raking in as much as Rs 42 crore on Day 1. In doing so, Bharat turned out to be Salman Khan's biggest Eid opener and also his biggest opening film ever. Bharat breached the Rs 100 crore mark in just 4 days at the theatres.

Overwhelmed with the response, Salman Khan had tweeted a note of thanks for his fans and cine-goers:

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Bharat successfully endured a clash with the India-South Africa World Cup match on Eid, can be slowed down by the upcoming India vs Pakistan World Cup match, Mr Adarsh had tweeted earlier.

#Bharat eyes Rs 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: Rs 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK#CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun [16 June]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the ensemble cast of Bharat also includes names such as Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sonali Kulkarni, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.