Bharat: Salman Khan Tweets 'Thank You For Giving Sabse Bada Opening' After Record-Breaking Day 1

Salman Khan thanked his fans for the giving him the biggest opening his career as Bharat collected Rs 42 crore on Wednesday when it released in theatres. The 53-year-old actor tweeted a thank you note and recounted his "happiest and proudest" moment from the film's screening: "Big thank you sabko for giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat." Bharat, in which Salman Khan plays the title character, also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Disha Patani and the film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

On Thursday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared on social media that Bharat recorded the highest first day collection for a Salman Khan film and added that it is also his "biggest Eid blockbuster." He tweeted: "Bharat hits the ball out of the park on Day 1... Emerges Salman's biggest Eid opener surpassing day 1 business of Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore). It emerged as Salman's biggest opener ever surpassing day 1 business of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 cr)."

Bharat opened to mixed reviews on Eid, which did not affect its box office performance. Bharat, which Salman Khan co-produced with a Aul Agnihotri, is based on Korean war drama Ode To My Father.