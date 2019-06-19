Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore-Mark. Finally

Bharat box office: Salman Khan in a film still. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Salman Khan says the success of every film is important for him Bharat is one film that we have given our life for: Salman Khan Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Salman Khan's Eid release fell flat at the box office after a promising start but slow and steady it crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark at the ticket window, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As of Tuesday, the film made a total of Rs 201.86 crore in India. The total of the film's extended first week was Rs 180.05 crore while in the second week it has so far made Rs 21.81 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bharat scores double century at the box office... Crosses Rs 200 crore mark... (Its performance) is best in North, although business has slowed down in other circuits... Week 2 India business total is Rs 201.86 crore."

Here are Taran Adarsh's tweets:

#Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits... [Week 2] Fri 4.30 cr, Sat 6.37 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.63 cr, Tue 2.32 cr. Total: 201.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

#Bharat biz at a glance...

Week 1: 180.05 cr [extended Week 1 of 9 days]

Week 2: 21.81 cr [till Tue]

Total: 201.86 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2019

Bharat collected Rs 42 crore on the first day, making it Salman Khan's highest opening film beating Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40 crore). Speaking about the success of Bharat, Salman Khan told news agency PTI: "The success of every film is very important for me, really. Bharat is one film that we have given our life for...it happens with all my other films too. I believed in the film... I am really happy right now that fans are liking the film and I really appreciate that. Actually, they liked everyone's performance in the film...it's great."

Bharat, which opened to lukewarm reviews on June 5, is based on Korean war drama Ode To My Father. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bharat promises a great deal. But what the film delivers is way short of the bar that it sets for itself."

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has made two more blockbusters with Salman Khan - Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Salman Khan co-produced Bharat with his brother in law Atul Agnihotri and the film also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.