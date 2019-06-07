Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Film Makes A 'Superb' Total Of Rs 73.30 Crore

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

There's absolutely no stopping for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif'sBharat as the film collected Rs 73.30 crore on the second day of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film crossed the 50-crore-mark on the second day of its release. According to Taran Adarsh, the film's success at the box office could be attributed to its performance in single screen theaters. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also revealed that the film collected Rs 31 crore on Thursday alone, despite it being a regular working day.

Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 (working day after Eid holiday)... Multiplexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: Rs 73.30 cr. India biz."

#Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 [working day after #Eid holiday]... Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort... Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows... Overall, 2-day total is superb... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr. Total: 73.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

Bharat had a great start at the box office. The film collected Rs 42.30 crore on its opening day and it emerged as Salman Khan's biggest Eid blockbuster. Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office report and wrote: "Salmania grips the nation... Bharat storms the BO... Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller...Bharat opens much bigger than Salman-Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai [Rs. 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [Rs. 36.54 cr]... Wed Rs. 42.30 cr. India biz."

#Salmania grips the nation... #Bharat storms the BO... Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller... #Bharat opens much bigger than Salman - Ali Abbas Zafar's #TigerZindaHai [ 34.10 cr] and #Sultan [ 36.54 cr]... Wed 42.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 6, 2019

Salman Khan, who plays the titular role in Bharat, shared a thank you not for fans, an excerpt from which read, "Big thank you sabko for giving sabse bada opening mere career ka."

Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest & proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind #Bharat — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 6, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat showcases the story of a man and a nation together. The film is a Hindi remake of the Korean film Ode To My Father. Besides Salman and Katrina, it also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.