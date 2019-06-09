Cutie-Pie Ananya Panday Spotted In The Best Throwback Pic Ever

Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa (courtesy bhavanapandey)

Actress Ananya Panday featured in an adorable throwback memory posted on her mother Bhavana Panday's Instagram recently. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday are also parents to a younger daughter named Rysa and in blast-from-the-past photo stars both the Panday sisters along with a much younger version of Bhavana. "Always got your back, my girls," she captioned the black-and-white memory, in which cutie pie Ananya can be seen posing for the camera with a balloon-made headgear as her headband. Meanwhile, Bhavana's post was flooded with comments from her friends - filmmaker Farah Khan wrote: "That's too cute... Rysa was not smiling even then" while actress Neelam Kothari wrote: "So sweet."

Take a look at Ananya and her sister Nysa Panday chilling with their mom from many years ago here:

Ananya Panday stepped into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 in May this year, only a few months before which she opened her Instagram profile to her fans and looks like, she too is a big of throwback memories. On Mother's Day, Ananya dug out an adorable mother-daughter moment to dedicate this message to Bhavana Panday: "I think I'm going to spend the rest of my life trying to be exactly like you."

Again on Suhana Khan's birthday, Ananya wished her with a "Charlie's Angels"-special photo:

In the recent past, Ananya Panday featured in speculative report after rumours claimed she 'faked' her university admissions. In a post on Saturday, she set the record straight. Earlier, Chunky Panday had told news agency IANS that Ananya skipped university to make her Bollywood debut.

Next up, Ananya has Pati Patni Aur Who in the line-up, which also stars Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release in December.