Cutie-Pie Ananya Panday Spotted In The Best Throwback Pic Ever

- Bhavana Panday shared a throwback pic of daughters Ananya and Rysa
- "Always got your back, my girls," she captioned it
- Bhavana's post was flooded with comments from her friends
Actress Ananya Panday featured in an adorable throwback memory posted on her mother Bhavana Panday's Instagram recently. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday are also parents to a younger daughter named Rysa and in blast-from-the-past photo stars both the Panday sisters along with a much younger version of Bhavana. "Always got your back, my girls," she captioned the black-and-white memory, in which cutie pie Ananya can be seen posing for the camera with a balloon-made headgear as her headband. Meanwhile, Bhavana's post was flooded with comments from her friends - filmmaker Farah Khan wrote: "That's too cute... Rysa was not smiling even then" while actress Neelam Kothari wrote: "So sweet."
Take a look at Ananya and her sister Nysa Panday chilling with their mom from many years ago here:
Ananya Panday stepped into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 in May this year, only a few months before which she opened her Instagram profile to her fans and looks like, she too is a big of throwback memories. On Mother's Day, Ananya dug out an adorable mother-daughter moment to dedicate this message to Bhavana Panday: "I think I'm going to spend the rest of my life trying to be exactly like you."
Again on Suhana Khan's birthday, Ananya wished her with a "Charlie's Angels"-special photo:
In the recent past, Ananya Panday featured in speculative report after rumours claimed she 'faked' her university admissions. In a post on Saturday, she set the record straight. Earlier, Chunky Panday had told news agency IANS that Ananya skipped university to make her Bollywood debut.
I didn't want to do this. I didn't feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They've been getting out of hand, and it's even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this. As I've stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice - first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I've decided to pursue my career in acting. As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they're claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) - I'm sure they aren't because I've grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that. It's never okay to bully anyone - creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people's lives. So please be loving, positive and kind. (PS - my father's real name is Suyash and I blurred out my address for security reasons)
Next up, Ananya has Pati Patni Aur Who in the line-up, which also stars Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is scheduled to release in December.