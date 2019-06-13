Ranveer Singh's '83: How Deepika Padukone Is 'Being A Supportive Wife On And Off The Field'

Deepika and Ranveer will be seen together in '83 (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights Deepika joined the sets of Ranveer's ''83' earlier this week Deepika shared a glimpse from the sets on her Instagram story Deepika features as Kapil Dev's wife Romi in the film

Deepika Padukone, who joined the sets of Ranveer Singh's '83, shared a glimpse of the happenings in Glasgow on her Instagram story on Thursday night. While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the sports drama, Deepika has been cast in the role of the cricket legend's wife Romi Dev. When on set, looks like Deepika is ensuring that Ranveer makes enough of social media appearances even when he's busy shooting. On her Instagram story, Deepika added a filter that zooms in on what appears to be Ranveer Singh practising his moves on the pitch while she rests in the stands. "Being the supportive wife on and off the field," Deepika wrote on her story.

Within minutes, Deepika Padukone's Instagram story was shared by fan-clubs. Take a look at it here:

Earlier this week, Deepika's entry to Team '83 was officially announced by Ranveer Singh with a number of interesting tweets, the cutest of which was a boomerang video, featuring Ranveer and Deepika. "Story of my life - real and reel," he wrote.

Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!!

Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk#83squadpic.twitter.com/saL8QdmYpE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2019

Ranveer also had a hilarious reaction to Deepika's album of photos from '83 sets. While she captioned them: "And on to the next... Thank you, Kabir Khan for this incredible honour," Ranveer commented: "And this time we don't die in the end! Yay!", referring to the tragic endings of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat".

'83 is being directed by Kabir Khan and marks Deepika and Ranveer's first film after their wedding. The cast of '83 also includes names such as Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others. '83 releases on April 10, 2020.