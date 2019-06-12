'83: Give Deepika Padukone A Bat And She Does This. 'Story Of Ranveer Singh's Life'

Thank you, Ranveer Singh for the photos (courtesy RanveerOfficial)

Highlights Deepika joined the sets of ''83' in Glasgow Ranveer Singh shared a few pictures from the sets "Who better to play my wifey than my wifey?" he captioned one of them

Actress Deepika Padukone, as we are writing this now, is lighting up the sets of Ranveer Singh's '83 in Glasgow. Ranveer Singh, who features as Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan-directed movie, officially announced that Deepika will play the role of the cricket legend's wife Romi Dev, in a post and his excitement spilled onto both Twitter and Instagram. In one of the posts, Ranveer, who is known for his hatke way of doing things, summed up how his real and reel life have merged on the sets of '83. Tweeting an ROFL boomerang video of Deepika taking charge as the bats-(wo)man on sets (Ahem... Ranveer doubled up as the ball), the actor wrote: "Story of my life - real and reel!"

BRB, we are holding our tummies, laughing.

Meanwhile, Deepika was welcomed on the sets with "drum roll": "Drum roll... All smiles as all-star Deepika Padukone joins the '83 squad," read one of Ranveer's tweets while in another, he added: "Who better to play My wifey than my wifey? Deepika plays Romi Dev in '83! Genius casting courtesy: Kabir Khan."

Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!!

Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk#83squadpic.twitter.com/saL8QdmYpE — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 12, 2019

Deepika and Ranveer will indeed make you smile with their happy photos - she looks stunning as ever in a white-on-white combination while Ranveer in casuals is a toned down version of his flamboyant fashionable self.

In an interview with Times Of India earlier this week, Deepika said she thinks Ranveer is the best choice for playing Kapil Dev and that had it been someone else playing the role, she would have still featured as Romi Dev: "The personal equation doesn't spill over into the workspace. I can't think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn't coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film."

Ranveer and Deepika had a dream wedding in Italy's Lake Como in November last year and '83 will mark their first film after the wedding. They are also co-stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed blockbusters such as Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and "Padmaavat."

'83 releases on April 10, 2020.