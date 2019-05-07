Ranveer Singh Wants To 'Live And Breathe Kapil Dev' Before Filming '83

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev during the preparation of '83. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actor Ranveer Singh is set to make Delhi his home for the next 10 days. He will live with and train with Kapil Dev to pick nuances from the former Indian cricket captain for the film '83. Ranveer, who is known to immerse himself in serious preparation for his roles -- whether it be Alauddin Khilji in "Padmaavat" or Murad in Gully Boy - is doing it no differently for '83, which will tell the tale of India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

For his role as Kapil Dev on screen in the Kabir Khan-directed film, Ranveer has already trained a bit with the cricket icon. But he is now looking forward to "spending more time" with him. "I'm looking forward to spending more time with Kapil sir. He is kind, generous, warm and funny. I had a memorable two days with him in Dharamsala. I'm going to spend more time with him in Delhi to learn more about him," the actor said in a statement.

"It's a first of its kind exercise in my acting process where I'll be studying the man himself in the flesh for my on screen portrayal of him. I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to learn about life from a true legend," he added.

According to a source close to the film, which is presented by Reliance Entertainment, Ranveer has a set plan for his Delhi trip. "He wants to see, live and breathe Kapil before he starts shooting."

