Watch: What Ranveer Singh Told '83 Crew Before Kapil Dev Joined The Sets

Ranveer Singh recently posted a video from the sets of his latest film '83 on his social media accounts. In the video, you can see the professional level training that the actors underwent for the movie. It is a behind-the-scenes video in which, Ranveer Singh can be seen addressing his team of co-stars saying, "Tomorrow Kapil Sir is coming. You better know how to play cricket." Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh had posted a picture with the former cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor shared the training video with the caption: "The incredible untold story of India's greatest victory! 10th April 2020-Good Friday."

In the video, Ranveer Singh can be seen practicing the game with cricketing legends such as Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu. The film's team also share several light moments with the cricket icons.

Director Kabir Khan also shared the video captioning it: "Training at the highest cricket stadium in the world with the legends of 83..." and hashtagged it with 'relive 83.' The location he is referring to is Dharamshala, which is in Himachal Pradesh.

Have a look at the post Ranveer Singh shared:

Ranveer Singh's colleagues such as Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza and Zareen Khan were the very first ones to comment on the video with various emojis.

'83 will be a fictional representation of India's historic World Cup Win in 1983 - Team India, captained by Kapil Dev, brought home its first World Cup. The winning team also included Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu, all of who have trained Ranveer and his co-stars. Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya has also joined the film as an Assistant Director.

'83 will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

