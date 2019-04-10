'83 First Look: Ranveer Singh Shares Pic Along With The Film's Cast

Ranveer Singh along with his '83 co-stars. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film Kabir Khan has directed the film '83 will release on April 10, 2020

Ranveer Singh shared the first look from his forthcoming film '83 on social media on Wednesday night and the actor's fans can't keep calm. In the now viral picture, Ranveer Singh along with the cast of '83 can be seen dressed in white test cricket uniforms in a cricket stadium in Dharamshala. '83 is a sports drama, which has been directed Kabir Khan and it is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. Saqib Saleem will be seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath. Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. '83 also stars Pankaj Triptahi, who will be seen playing the role of Man Singh, who was the manager of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team.

Ranveer captioned the picture: "One year from today, relive India's greatest story." The photograph was also shared on the official Instagram account of the films' page and the caption read: 'One year to relive the history. 1 year to relive the magic. 1 year to relive '83. Releasing on April 10, 2020."

Take a look at the picture here:

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, has been actively sharing pictures from his preparatory session. Here are some of the pictures:

For his role in the film, Ranveer Singh took training from legendary cricket players like Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Kapil Dev. The film will extensively be shot in England and some parts of India.

'83 is scheduled to release on April 10 next year.

