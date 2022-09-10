Ranveer Singh Shares The 'Secret To His Success', Says He Is 'Powered By Deepika Padukone'

A still from Ranveer Singh's video. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who recently won the Best Actor trophy at the Filmfare Awards for his performance in Kabir Khan's film 83, shared a video of his winning speech on Instagram. On Saturday, the actor shared a video from the award function. In the video, the actor can be seen sharing an emotional speech on winning the Best Actor trophy and sharing a beautiful moment with his wife Deepika Padukone. The video starts with Karan Johar announcing Ranveer's name for the Best Actor's trophy, moving to Ranveer Singh giving his Thank You speech, where he shares his "secret to success" and calls his wife "Laxmi."

Ranveer, with a teary eye, in his speech said, "Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It's a miracle! Sabse bada dhanyawad toh mai aapka karunga, the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream."

He added, "Main jo kuch bhi hoon apne maa baap ki wajah se hoon aur meri didi ki wajah se hoon. Woh mere liye bhagwan hain. Main jo kuch bhu karta hoon, bhagwan ke liye karta hoon, aur jo kuch bhi hoon, woh bhagwan ki wajah se hoon."

The next part of his speech showed a smiling Ranveer, who said, "Mere ghar mein Laxmi hai. Here is the secret to my success" and in the very next frame, he can be seen dragging his beautiful wife and actor Deepika Padukone and say, "Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone." The video ended with Ranveer placing a kiss on Deepika's cheek.

Ranveer's video has garnered over seven lakh views and is flooded with many comments. Deepika Padukone's sister - Anisha Padukone - commented, "who is cutting the damn onions?" with a red heart emoji. Actor Neelam Kothari's comment read, "You are the best." Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart. Ranveer's post also caught Maniesh Paul and Rakul Preet Singh's attention among others.

Check our Ranveer Singh's post:

Ranveer Singh played the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's 83, while Deepika Padukone played the cricketer's wife Romi Bhatia. Deepika also co-produced the film.