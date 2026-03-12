Deepika Padukone Raises Alarm Over Mumbai's AQI: "Children Are Choking"

Deepika Padukone has questioned the authorities in the Maharashtra administration over their failure to curb air pollution in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram Stories and shared AQI data from the city. The picture showed the average AQI in Mumbai to be around 150.

She wrote on the image, "This city and its children are choking! How is this okay!? @my_bmc @mybmchealth help."

Mumbai's Air Quality

Mumbai has witnessed a noticeable deterioration in air quality over the past year, with several locations recording Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the "poor" to "very poor" category.

In February 2026, citywide AQI readings were reported to be around 230-250, while areas such as BKC, Ghatkopar and Mulund recorded levels close to 290, approaching the "severe" category.

A major contributor to the worsening AQI is construction dust from large-scale redevelopment and infrastructure projects across the city. Dust from excavation, demolition, transportation of debris, and uncovered construction materials significantly increases PM10 and PM2.5 particulate matter, which are the primary pollutants affecting Mumbai's air quality.

Authorities have acknowledged that reckless or non-compliant construction practices are a major driver of pollution. In response, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued hundreds of show-cause notices and stop-work orders to construction sites violating dust-control norms. More than 1,000 construction projects in Mumbai have received stop-work notices as part of a pollution crackdown.

Courts and regulators have also intervened. The Bombay High Court has criticised civic authorities for inadequate enforcement of pollution control measures, warning officials over non-compliance with air-quality directives.

