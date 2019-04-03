'83: Ranveer Singh And 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala

Ranveer Singh along with his '83 co-stars. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh and the team of '83 or should we say "Kapil's devil" (like Ranveer described in his caption) have taken over Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with the team of his forthcoming film'83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen posing along with his '83 co-stars Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Addinath M Kothare and Sahil Khattar among others. Ranveer captioned the picture: "Kapil's devils descend on Dharamshala. It's on!" Film's director Kabir Khan also posted the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Team '83 training at high altitude... Dharamshala."

Check out the post here:

'83 is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup. In the film, Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev. Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem will be seen playing the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the sports drama, while Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film. The film also stars Pankaj Triptahi, who will be seen playing the role of Man Singh, who was the manager of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team.

As a part of his preparatory session for the film, Ranveer Singh took training from legendary cricket players like Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Kapil Dev. The film will extensively be shot in England and some parts of India.

'83will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and the film is scheduled to hit the screens on March 10, 2020.

