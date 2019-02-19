Race 3 Actor Saqib Saleem To Play Mohinder Amarnath In Kabir Khan's '83

Saqib Saleem was last seen in Race 3. (Image courtesy: saqibsaleem)

Highlights "Like every Indian I love cricket," wrote Saqib Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film '83 is is based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup

Actor Saqib Saleem is all set to play the role of Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's forthcoming film '83, which is based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup. Saqib, who is best-known for his performances in films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies and Hawaa Hawaai, announced his association with the project by sharing an extensive post on his Instagram profile. In his post, the Race 3 actor thanked the film's director Kabir Khan for giving him the opportunity to play Mohinder Amarnath and wrote: "Thank you Kabir Khan for making this film and thinking of me for this incredible part. It's my absolute honour to be playing Mohinder Amarnath."

Saqib Saleem, who worked with Mohinder Amarnath in the 2017 film Dishoom, said that he is really excited to portray the role of the legendary cricketer on screen. "Like every Indian I love cricket but maybe a little more because I was training to be a cricketer when I was young. I met Jimmy sir on the sets of Dishoom for the first time. At that time I had never imagined that I would be playing him in a film based on the 1983 World Cup. I was fascinated by the stories he shared not knowing that I would have to be him in them," wrote Saqib.

Take a look at Saqib Saleem's post here:

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in '83. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of manager PR Man Singh, Ammy Virk has been cast as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani and Tahir Bhasin has been zeroed in to play the role of Sunil Gavaskar in the film.

'83will be directed by Kabir Khan and it will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The film is scheduled to release on March 10, 2020.