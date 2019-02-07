Pankaj Tripathi Joins The Cast Of Ranveer Singh's '83

Pankaj Tripathi is the latest addition to the cast of '83. (Image courtesy: 83thefilm )

Highlights Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of Man Singh in the film Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev in the film '83 will be directed by Kabir Khan

Pankaj Tripathi is the latest addition the cast of Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The makers of the film announced Pankaj Tripathi's association with the project by sharing a post on social media on Thursday. Interestingly, Pankaj will not be seen playing the role of a cricketer in the sports drama. The Mirzapur actor has been zeroed in to play the role of Man Singh, who was the manager of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team. The makers of the film shared a picture of Pankaj Tripathi on social media and introduced his character as "the man behind the champions." The caption on the post read, "The man behind the champions, Man Singh, will be played by actor extraordinaire Pankaj Tripathi."

Meanwhile, film's director Kabir Khan also welcomed the 42-year-old actor on board and wrote: "An actor I'm so excited to work with... He's going to be our "Man Bhai"- the unsung hero of 1983." Take a look at Kabir Khan's post here:

In the film, Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev. Besides Ranveer Singh and Pankaj Tripathi, the cast of '83 comprises Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk, who will be seen playing the role of bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu; Chirag Patil, who will be seen playing the role of his father Sandeep Patil and YouTuber Sahil Khatter, who will be seen playing the role of Syed Kirmani.

'83is based on India's iconic win at 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and it will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The film will hit the screens on March 10, 2020.