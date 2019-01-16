This Pic From Pankaj Tripathi's Wedding 15 Years Ago Is Viral

Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula photographed on their wedding day (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Highlights The picture was posted on the occasion of their wedding anniversary Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula are parents to a daughter He is currently in South Africa to shoot for Sacred Games 2

A picture of actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife Mridula from their wedding is now viral. The picture, posted on the occasion of Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula's wedding anniversary, has been shared on Facebook by an unverified profile by the actor's name. The couple married 15 years ago and apart from them, dressed as bride and groom, the photo also features some of their family members or close friends. In addition to that, a recent picture of them has also been posted. It has been captioned in Hindi and reads as "26 years of togetherness" and "15 years of married life." Pankaj Tripathi and Mridula are parents to a daughter.

Take a look at the picture here.

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is currently shooting for Netflix's Sacred Games 2 in South Africa with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the previous instalment of Sacred Games, which was extremely successful, Pankaj Tripathi played Guruji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's mentor. Apart from Sacred Games 2, Pankaj Tripathi was also seen in another Netflix show titled Mirzapur, in which he featured as Kaleen Bhaiya.

Super 30, Drive and Luka Chuppi are some of Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming films. In 2018, he made his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's film Kaala.

Of his busy roster, Pankaj Tripathi earlier told news agency IANS, "There are so many offers, but I am booked till August. I'm getting some wonderful scripts in the independent cinema space, but there's no time. Either I am telling the filmmakers to wait for me, but nobody will wait for me till next year. Still, I am taking out time in between everything and managing what I can."

(With IANS inputs)