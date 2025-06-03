After Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi Has This Reaction To Actors Asking For Reasonable Work Hours

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Deepika Padukone left Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit over demands for an 8-hour work shift. Her exit has sparked discussions among film industry members about work-life balance for actors. Pankaj Tripathi emphasized the importance of setting boundaries regarding work hours in his comments.

Reports of Deepika Padukone putting down her foot down and asking for an 8-hour work shift led to her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. This has been a trending topic for weeks now.

In light of the ongoing feud between the actress and the filmmaker, several members of the film fraternity have shared their views. In addition to Mani Ratnam, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, now Pankaj Tripathi too has shed light on the same.

Deepika Padukone's departure from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit had several demands posed by the actress that led to the decision.

One of the requirements stated by Deepika was to get an 8-hour work shift, after which she asked to be paid for working extra hours.

Now, recently in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Pankaj Tripathi too has shared some similar sentiments. He spoke about why it is important to set boundaries and say "no" when it is needed. He emphasized why it is okay to not overextend work hours, once the commitment is fulfilled.

He said, "Right now, I'm practising saying 'no.' Because everyone should know where the boundary is - that this is the line, and beyond this, it's a polite 'no.' Kaam mein khiche jaa raha hai. 16 ghanta-18 ghanta ho gaya main laga hua hoon. Main bol bhi raha hoon, actor jaa chuka hain. Labour ruka hua hain. (The work hours are getting stretched. I am working 16-18 hours straight. I'm even saying, the actor has left, the labourers are still waiting)."

"Phir laga nahi, abhi toh aap vinamrata purvak bol dijiye ki 'Nahi, itna hi hoga.' Humne commit ye kiya tha, commitment humari poori ho gayi. Ab dhanyavaad. Jo bacha hai, kal karenge.' ( At this point, you should just politely say, 'No, this is all that can be done. This is what we committed to, and we've fulfilled that commitment. Thank you. Whatever is left, we'll do tomorrow')," concluded Tripathi.

Mani Ratnam's Support Towards Deepika Padukone

Mani Ratnam who is busy promoting his film Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, also addressed the work-life balance perspective recently.

Speaking to NDTV, the director said, "It's fair if she's a young mother and needs to take care of her child, and she chooses something that will allow her to do so without any hindrance."

Ratnam also praised Deepika's firm decision, "I think it's nice when women ask for what they want and get what they want. It's a very healthy sign."

The filmmaker went on to offer a pragmatic solution, "If it doesn't fit into your film, move on. But they should be respected for what they are asking. They are making a very fair demand, which is absolutely necessary, so we should acknowledge it and see how to live with it."

Support From The Film Fraternity

Saif Ali Khan recently also spoke up on clocking comfortable work hours and returning home.

Khan said at the Arab Media Summit 2025, "I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.'"

Last week, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn also supported the actors' demand for eight-hour shifts, as they arrived for the trailer launch of Maa.

Devgn said, "Most of the honest filmmakers would not have a problem with eight-hour shifts for new moms. Also, other than new moms working for eight hours, most people have now started working eight hours. I think it's person to person, and most of the industry understands."

Background

Deepika Padukone, a new mom, had made some reasonable demands to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Her assertiveness regarding a strict 8-hour work shift did not sit well with the filmmaker, which led to her being replaced by Triptii Dimri.

Her other non-negotiable factors included not wanting to say her dialogues in Telugu. She also wanted a part of the film's profit sharing and was also not comfortable with certain intimate scenes being planned in the film.

Soon after Deepika walked out of Spirit, Vanga put up a social media post, indirectly taking a jab at the actress and calling her "unprofessional."

In A Nutshell

Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, several stars from the Indian film industry have spoken up on the importance of work-life balance. Coming out in support of new mothers who are in the acting profession, several stars have extended their agreement for an 8-hour work shift. Pankaj Tripathi also believes that there is no need to work extra hours if the commitment given initially is wrapped up within the stipulated time.

