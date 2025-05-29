Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row, Ajay Devgn Says, "Honest Filmmakers Okay With 8-Hour Shift For New Moms"

Earlier today, Kajol was seen attending the trailer launch of her upcoming film Maa. The actress was asked about her reaction to the ongoing 8-hour work shift demand by new mothers in the film industry. Kajol reacted by saying that she loves the idea of working less when Ajay Devgn added how most sensible filmmakers will be okay with it.

The context for the question is Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone's ongoing feud after the actress was dropped from Spirit. One of the many reasons behind the actress exiting the project was her demand for a 6-hour work shift which did not go down well with the filmmaker.

What

On being asked about new moms in the film industry and their demand for an 8-hour shift, Kajol responded by saying that she loves the idea of working less.

Ajay Devgn added, "It's not that it is not going down well with people. A lot of people understand. Most of the honest filmmakers would not have a problem with it. Also, other than new moms working for 8 hours, most people have started working for 8 hours. I think it's person to person, and most of the industry understands."

About Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Deepika Padukone Fallout

Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's much-anticipated film Spirit, after which Triptii Dimri was officially announced as the leading lady of the film.

Deepika Padukone was tagged as "unprofessional" for her demands which included working for a 6-hour shift with a newborn at home. The actress had also charged a massive fee of Rs 20 crore, along with a profit-sharing settlement and refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

Due to creative differences and "unreasonable" clauses, a replacement for Deepika Padukone was found.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had reacted strongly to the situation, on a note he put up on X.

The post read, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are....

Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a… — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 26, 2025

About Kajol's Next Tittled Maa

Kajol's next titled Maa, sees her step into the world of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. The plot revolves around maa who explores the timeless battle between goodness and evil, to protect her daughter.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 27, 2025.

In A Nutshell

