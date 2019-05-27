'You're A Snack': Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Are Getting Cheesier One New Comment At A Time

Deepika and Ranveer married in November last year.

Ranveer Singh did it again. Deepika Padukone Instagrammed a few new promotional posts for her recent collaboration with Epigamia (a brand of greek yogurt) and guess what? Ranveer had to drop a few cheesy comments on them. Deepika captioned one of the posts "Snack time meet yogurt... yogurt meet snack time" and here's what Ranveer had to say: "You're a snack." Lol. In another post, Deepika can be seen enjoying a sweet treat when Ranveer said: "Mujhe bhi khilao... apne haathon se" with the heart-eyed emoji. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's PDA are getting cheesier with each passing day, don't you think?

Here are Deepika's posts and Ranveer's comments below.

Ranveer Singh recently trended a great deal for his series of comments on Amul's tribute to Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes appearances. Earlier, Ranveer showered Deepika's Instagram also when his actress wife Deepika was actually on the Cannes red carpet. She marked her third year at the film festival, representing L'Oreal.

The 33-year-old actor also recently trolled Deepika with a 'baby' photo of hers using SnapChat's new baby filter, urging the Internet to ask if that's really a baby announcement.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy with the Kabir Khan-directed upcoming biopic '83, in which he features as the onscreen version of Kapil Dev. Ranveer also has Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in New Delhi while Ranveer is filming '83 in London.