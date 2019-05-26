Ranveer Singh Toasts To Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes-Special Amul Comic

Deepika Padukone shared this photo (courtesy Instagram)

Ranveer Singh loves the Amul poster, featuring cartoon versions of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Amul girls. The new Amul comic is a tribute to Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's statement-making Cannes appearances this year - it shows Deepika in her lime green Giambattista Valli gown while Amul girl doppelganger of Aishwarya features in her golden Jean Louis Sabaji ensemble. "Now, this truly is the icing on the cake... or more like butter on toast! (with a cherry on top)," wrote Deepika while Ranveer filled up her Instagram with a barrage of comments. "Gori tera gown badda nyaara," says the Amul comic. So cute.

"Literally Raising a toast...literally. I Gotta say... that's pretty clever," wrote Ranveer and added: "Makkhan is life, carbs ki ho jai."

Cannes veteran Aishwarya marked her 18th year at Cannes this year - she walked the red carpet a day after Deepika Padukone's final appearance in the French Riviera. Both the L'Oreal ambassadors, who are often criticised for safe-dressing at red carpet events, impressed the fashion police with their sartorial choices at the 72nd edition of Cannes. Aishwarya opted for an Ashi Studio gown for her second day in Cannes while Deepika began the fashion fest in a Dundas gown. Meanwhile on Instagram, Ranveer remained busy wowing over Deepika's Cannes looks, she couldn't stop cheering for Aishwarya.

Take a look at Aishwarya and Deepika's Cannes red carpet looks:

The Cannes red carpet this year also witnessed the glory of celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Huma Qureshi while Diana Penty and Hina Khan made their debuts this year.