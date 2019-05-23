Viral: Ranveer Singh Posts 'Baby' Deepika Padukone And The Internet Jumps To A Conclusion

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Deepika Padukone using 'baby filter' (courtesy Instagram)

Ranveer Singh has stirred up something of a hornet's nest by trolling wife Deepika Padukone with a picture of her at Cannes that he used Instagram's new baby filter on. The result is hilarious - 'baby' Deepika in the turban look that so divided the Internet last week - but also, as many of the actor's fans clearly seem to think, suggestive. The post went instantly viral with over 15 lakh likes and counting and over 11,000 comments, several of which want to know if Ranveer's post is really a baby announcement. Ranveer's caption has a baby icon appended to Deepika's Insta handle and people think, or hope, that it means something.

Comments on the post range from an outright "is she pregnant?" and "does this mean Deepika is pregnant with a girl" to euphemistically "good news signs" and "seems like a hint" Luckily, many more comments received the post in the spirit Ranveer Singh meant and had a good laugh. One comment read "Baby Bulbasaur," referring to the Pokemon that Deepika's dress - a gauzy lime green confection by Giambattista Valli that she wore to Cannes - was compared to on the Internet last week.

Deepika Padukone has not commented on Ranveer Singh's post yet. Check it out here:

Here's a better look at the dress. Ranveer loved the look - and it has to be said that it was an outfit that fits right in with his maverick style - but not very many others did. Whatever you think of the dress, can we agree Deepika Padukone fared much better in it than most others would have?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of three films, got married last year in Italy. Ranveer was last seen in the well-received Gully Boy; Deepika's most recent role was in the controversial "Padmavaat" and she is currently making Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor.

