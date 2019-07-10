If Deepika Padukone's Holding Hands Post Doesn't Turn You Into Mush, You Might Be Dead Inside

Highlights Deepika Padukone shared a picture on Instagram Deepika and Ranveer married last year in November Deepika and Ranveer will next co-star in ''83'

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post explains why she and husband Ranveer Singh are pictured holding hands so often. No reason why they shouldn't, of course, and it's absolutely endearing - but turns out, Deepika really, really likes holding hands. She lays it out in her post: "There's something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little." The accompanying picture is one of two entwined hands - we can't tell if they are Deepika and Ranveer's. The post is, unsurprisingly, a hit with Deepika's fans. Ranveer hasn't commented (yet), but there's no paucity of adoring responses from the actress' followers, who wrote: "Best couple", "Nailed it", "Heart melting post" and "Perfection."

Here is the post shared by Deepika Padukone:

When we say Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are photographed hand-in-hand a lot, here's what we mean. A couple of recent examples - the hold hands at awards shows:

At the airport:

At film screenings:

Unlike her exuberant husband, Deepika Padukone is generally more restrained on Instagram. Which is why personal confessions like the holding hands post are precious - as was her picture of and comment on Ranveer's rainbow-hued birthday cake recently. "Sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it too," she wrote. Take a look at the post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh frequent each other's social media, often leaving comments as well. Ranveer's offering on his birthday was a picture of his wife 'high on cake' - the same cake Deepika later posted a photo of. Deepika's adorable response: "High on you!"

Check out the post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married last November in Italy. The couple have co-starred in the films Bajirao Mastani, "Padmaavat" and Ram Leela. They will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83, in which Deepika plays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia. The film is about India's historic win in the 1983 World Cup.

Deepika Padukone has also completed shooting for the Meghna Gulzar-directed film Chhapaak, based on the story of Laxmi Agarwal, who is an acid attack survivor. It will release next year on January 10.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.