The Cake Deepika Padukone Was 'High' On As 'Rangeela' As Ranveer Singh: The Internet's Verdict

Ranveer Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ranveersingh)

Highlights Deepika shared a picture of Ranveer's multi-coloured birthday cake "Inspired by the birthday boy's wardrobe," read a comment Earlier, Ranveer Singh said Deepika was 'high on cake'

A day after Ranveer Singh shared a picture of his actress wife Deepika Padukone 'high on cake,' the Happy New Year actress shared a picture of the 'birthday boy's cake,' which made her grin from ear-to-ear. It was a colourful rainbow cake, which the Internet said was perfect for Ranveer as it suited his 'rangeela' personality and quirky fashion choices. "Rangeela cake for rangeela man," wrote an Instagram user, while another added, "Inspired by the birthday boy's wardrobe." In short, Deepika Padukone's Instafam couldn't stop praising the actress for her choice of cake for Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone captioned the post: "Sometimes, you can have your cake and eat it too!!! #BirthdayBoysBirthdayCake."

Take a look:

On Monday, Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Deepika with a big smile on her face seated in an unknown picturesque location, which he captioned, "High on Cake! #happybirthdaytome." And Deepika replied, "High on you!"

Here's Ranveer Singh's post:

Couple goals!

Going by the Instagram posts, it appears that Deepika Padukone is in London, where Ranveer Singh is filming Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in the film on India's historic victory in the 1983 cricket world cup. Deepika has been roped in for a special appearance in the film and she plays Ranveer's onscreen wife in the movie.

Back in India, Deepika Padukone completed filming Chhapaak, her first film as a producer, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak is inspired by the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and in the film, Deepika plays Malti, an acid attack survivor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability