Deepika Padukone Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Husband Ranveer: 'To My Husband, My Friend, My Lover... I Love You'

Deepika Padukone shared this picture on social media. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Highlights Ranveer Singh celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday Deepika Padukone wished him on social media with an adorable post Deepika's post received over one million likes in just few hours

Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most loved actors of Bollywood, celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday and on the occasion, his friends from Bollywood as well as his family wished him on social media. While we came across many adorable birthday posts for Ranveer, the cutest one was from his wife Deepika Padukone, who stole the show on the internet with her latest Insta post and it wouldn't be wrong to say that even though the post arrived late in the day, it was worth the wait. Deepika made Ranveer's birthday extra special by sharing a throwback picture of his childhood, which she accompanied with a heartwarming note.

Sharing the adorable picture on her Instagram profile, Deepika wrote: "Sensitive, emotional, caring, compassionate, generous, gentle, funny, intelligent, delightful and faithful... All this and so much more... To my husband, my friend, my lover, my confidante... But more often than not, my child, my infant, my toddler, my dot, my pineapple, my sunshine, my rainbow... May you forever and always be this way... I love you..."

In the throwback picture, Ranveer can be seen relishing a fruit-flavoured chuski and he is looking beyond adorable. The post within few hours received over 1 million likes. Check it out now:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of three films, got married in Italy last year. The couple will next be seen in Kabir Khan-directed '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev and Deepika will portray the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.

Apart from Deepika, many other celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky Kaushal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Katrina Kaif and Ayushmann Khurrana also wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

Image Instagrammed by Alia Bhatt

Image Instagrammed by Sonakshi Sinha

Image Instagrammed by Katrina Kaif

Image Instagrammed by Aditi Rao Hydari

Image Instagrammed by Vicky Kaushal Image Instagrammed by Ayushmann Khurrana

Ranveer Singh is currently filming '83 in London. 83 The film is slated to release in April 2020.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability