On Ranveer Singh's Birthday, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Other Bollywood Stars Wish The Actor

Ranveer Singh with Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Ranveer Singh turned 34 on Saturday Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif also wished Ranveer on social media Ranveer Singh will next be seen in '83

Ranveer Singh turns 34 and it wouldn't be wrong to say that he is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood (the many birthday wishes prove that). On the actor's special day, his closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on social media, expressing their love for the actor. Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aditi Rao Hydari posted adorable pictures of themselves along with the birthday boy. Alia Bhatt, who co-starred with Ranveer in Gully Boy, shared a picture of herself along with the birthday boy on her Instagram story and she wrote: "My most amazingly brilliant Tutu... May you continue to shine and dazzle. You make us laugh, smile, jump and cheer every time you walk into a room, the big screen or our hearts. Happy birthday to you special one."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's birthday wish for Ranveer here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Sonakshi Sinha, who co-starred with Ranveer in Lootera, shared a goofy picture of herself along with Ranveer and wrote: "Happiest birthday to my craziest Lootera baba. Stay mad always."

Happppppiest birthday to my crazy lootera baba @RanveerOfficial!!! Stay mad always!!! pic.twitter.com/2hVGicwBMp — Baby Bedi (@sonakshisinha) July 6, 2019

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was Ranveer's co-star in Gully Boy used the hashtag "#AadmiLegendHai" in his post and wrote: "Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh! Bittoo se Murad tak har kirdaar itne alag, par dil wahi. Love you Bhai."

In his post, Ranveer's Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor referred to him as "Tiger." He shared a picture of Ranveer Singh's look as Kapil Devi in '83 and wrote: "Always keeping your eyes on the prize and not giving up until you achieve it. To do or die attitude is inspiring. Love this look. Have a great year. Lots of love!"

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile stars like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who have not co-stared with the actor, also wished the actor on social media.

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

Here are some more birthday wishes posted by Bollywood stars:

Happiest birthday to my fellow enthu cutlet and first hero ever! May your year be as amazing and happy as you @RanveerOfficialpic.twitter.com/WT9r7OOCwZ — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 6, 2019

Happy bday Mr Singh! pic.twitter.com/LnGUW48jvj — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 6, 2019

Ranveer Singh's next film is the sports drama '83. Besides that the actor will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht and YashRaj's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability