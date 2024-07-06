To Birthday Boy, A Typically Ranveer Singh Style Wish From Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar with Ranveer Singh. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 39th birthday today. On the actor's special day, Akshay Kumar shared a super fun video on Instagram. In the clip, the actors can be seen dancing to the track Softly by Ikky and Karan Aujla. Akshay Kumar captioned the video, "Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh, you power house of a man! Hope your infectious energy always keeps you going places. Enjoy your day. Love and prayers." Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will soon share screen space in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The duo have shared screen space multiple times. Ranveer Singh featured in a cameo in Sooryavanshi, while Akshay made a special appearance in the 2018 film Simmba.

Check out Akshay's post for Ranveer Singh here:

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba, 83. He also featured in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. He will next be seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. He will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025. The film will also feature Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.